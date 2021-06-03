Marquette County Car Accident

2 hours ago Roy Buck

A woman from Wilson suffered minor injuries in a Marquette County crash on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on Yalmer Road in Skandia Township.

A 70–year old woman was turning into a parking lot on Yalmer Road.

The 23–year old driver of the p.t. cruiser was unable to stop in time and hit the rear of the Crown Victoria.

As a result, the Crown Victoria ended up in the ditch and the p.t. cruiser struck an unoccupied vehicle on the side of u.s. 41 south.

The Wilson woman was transported to U–P–H–S Marquette with non–life threatening injuries.

She was cited for striking the other vehicle.

Both vehicles were disabled and had to be towed from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

