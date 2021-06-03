Petunia Pandemonium Returns For 33rd Year

MARQUETTE, Mich – With Spring in full bloom, next up are the flowers.

The Marquette Beautification and Restoration Committee needs volunteers for the 33rd annual planting of Petunia Pandemonium.

Planting is set to begin Saturday and the flower beds have already been prepared.

Volunteers are encouraged to wear old clothes and shoes and to bring a trowel for digging.

Planting will take approximately one hour

For further information, contact Barb Kelly at 906–225–5077.