Police Searching For Person Who Jumped From Bridge In Sault Ste. Marie

4 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich – The Sault Ste. Marie Police Department are searching for someone that jumped off the W. Portage Bridge today.

At 12:15 this afternoon, an officer was waived down by a person who was on the bridge.

The individual then jumped off the bridge into the canal below.

Officers from the police department, Sault Ste. Marie Fire Department and numerous county, state and federal agencies were stationed on every bridge and bank of the canal to find the person.

The person was last seen near the Fort Street Bridge, where they emerged from the water then went back under.

Cloverland Electric is assisting with the investigation.

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

