Stabbing Incident In Sault Ste. Marie

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich -A stabbing in Sault Saint Marie sent one person to the hospital and another to jail early this morning.

At around 3 AM, police responded to a 911 hang up call on Johnston Street.

Officers found blood in the area around the front of the house as well as inside the residence.

Witnesses said two individuals involved in the incident had knife injuries.

One person was transported to the hospital by a witness prior to the officers’ arrival.

The other individual fled the scene and was later found then taken to the hospital to treat a hand injury.

The second person was transported to the Chippewa County Jail and faces charges of aggravated assault.

None of the injuries to either party were life threatening, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.