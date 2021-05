CALUMET, Mich – A blood drive is coming to the Upper Peninsula.

The Upper Peninsula Regional Blood Center will be hosting the drive on Monday, June 7th at the Calumet Colosseum.

The blood drive will take place from 3 to 6 PM.

The center is taking appointments and walk ins.

A photo ID and a mask is required to donate.

For more information, call the regional blood center at 906–449–1450.