Ishpeming’s Festival of Treasures

Good times return in downtown Ishpeming this summer. They’ve been organized with the help of Ishpeming Community Events.

Music in the Park isn’t the only summer event for downtown Ishpeming in the near future. In early July there will be hidden caches peppered throughout downtown waiting to be found. With that said, here’s another taste of what’s to come.

There will be many vendors, crafts, and much more. Also, they are looking for volunteers too.

For further info, send a Facebook message to the Ishpeming Business Association.