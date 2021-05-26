Free Fishing Days in Michigan

3 hours ago Roy Buck

Fishing. Close-up shut of a fish hook under water

Spring is here and summer is en-route. And Michigan is offering “Free-Fishing Days” – where anglers can go fishing without a license.

And fishing in Michigan can take residents too many scenic rivers, inland glacier lakes, or boating on one of the State’s Great Lakes.

Michigan’s Free Fishing Days are June 12th thru the 13th.

If it your 1st time ask about the fishing laws before you make that first cast. And if you’re a seasoned angler, fishing clubs encourage taking a friend or family member who has never been fishing and introduce them to the sport.

For more information visit our website:

https://www.takemefishing.org/how-to-fish/how-to-catch-fish/free-fishing-days/

 

Fishing. Close-up shut of a fish hook under water

