Ishpeming’s Plant Connection’s plant and veggie sale

4 hours ago Roy Buck

The Plant Connection LLC is known for finding unusual plants, new releases and hard to find varieties. Owner Linda Andriacchi can help you select the correct plants to create the garden of your dreams. The Plant Connection is the only certified Proven Winners dealer in Ishpeming. They are also a dealer of Crescent Garden Tru Drop self-watering containers and Michael Carr Designs Aqua Pots. Linda can help you create beautiful containers for your porch, hanging baskets and amazing gardens that add curb appeal to your home.

For more information, contact Linda at 906-360-4422 or visit www.plantconnectionllc.com.

The Plant Connection LLC is located at 321 West Division Street in Ishpeming.

 

 

 

 

