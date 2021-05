LAURIUM, Mich – The Village of Laurium is holding a roller bash this Saturday.

The village is opening a roller rink at George Gipp Arena just in time for summer.

The event will take place from 5 to 8 PM.

Attendees are asked to wear masks, except while skating.

The cost is two dollars per person for three hours and skaters must bring their own pair of roller blades.

Participants must fill out and bring a waiver. A link to the waiver can be found below.

RollerSkating Waiver.pdf (laurium.net)