Firemen still on the scene of downtown Calumet blaze

5 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Photos courtesy of the Keweenaw Report

A late night fire in Calumet on Friday destroyed much of a city block.

Firefighters from Houghton and Laurium are still on the scene this morning according to the Keweenaw Report.

Three separate buildings on Fifth Street are reported to be a total loss.

One of the buildings involved was reportedly an apartment building housing up to 9 residents.  No injuries have been reported.

We will have more information on this situation as it becomes available.

 

