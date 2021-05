THERE IS NO PLACE LIKE HOME.

ONE LOCAL ORGANIZATION IS MAKING HOME OWNERSHIP A REALITY.

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY IS LOOKING FOR VOLUNTEERS TO BUILD AND REPAIR HOUSES IN MARQUETTE COUNTY.

INDIVIDUALS ARE NEEDED FOR ALL SORTS OF DAY TO DAY ACTIVITIES, SHE SAID.

NO EXPERIENCE IS NECESSARY.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT HABITAT OR TO VOLUNTEER, CALL THEIR MAIN OFFICE AT (906) 228–3578. OR VISIT THEIR WEBSITE.