Eagle Mine community forum

5 hours ago Roy Buck

Eagle Mine held a virtual community forum outlining the mine’s near future.

A quick update to local communities on the following topics:

  • Health & Safety
  • Environment
  • Water Management
  • Finance & Economics
  • Social Performance

 

The focal point of the discussion was the Eagle’s East operational update.

There are many different facets in regards to the developmental phases of Eagle’s East but the underground framework is laid out.

For more information visit:

 Lake Superior Community Partnership

“The Region’s Leading Resource for Economic Development”

www.marquette.org   (906) 226-6591
