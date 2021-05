Recycling your electronics

WE ALL DO IT. WE UPGRADE OUR COMPUTER, TV, OR TABLET AND THE OLD ONE JUST SITS AROUND COLLECTING DUST.

MARQUETTE AND ALGER COUNTY RESIDENTS CAN DISPOSE OF OLD ELECTRONICS ON SATURDAY.

THE KEWEENAW BAY INDIAN COMMUNITY NATURAL RESOURCES DEPARTMENT WILL COLLECT ELECTRONIC ITEMS FROM 9 A.M. TO 12 P.M.

ACCEPTED ITEMS INCLUDE: DESKTOP COMPUTERS, MONITORS, ALL TYPES OF TELEVISIONS, DESKTOP PRINTERS, VCRS, DVD PLAYERS AND SCANNERS.

COVID GUIDELINES APPLY. MASKS MUST BE WORN, AND ITEMS SHOULD BE IN A TRUCK BED OR TRUNK IF POSSIBLE.