A Young Man and a Second Chance at Life with a Donated Heart

Garrett learned his life hung in the balance. The concept was terrifying. "ThatÕs just a lot for a 21-year-old to try and understand, because it kind of came out of nowhere," he said. (Chris Clark | Spectrum Health Beat)

HE THANKS THE GARLIC GUYS FOR THEIR CONTINOUS CARE AND THEIR DONATIONS FOR GARRET’S NON-PROFIT DONATE2SAVE.COM. Garlic Guys TEAMED team up with Garrett when HE WAS in need of a heart transplant at the young age of 21 due to a condition called cardiomyopathy.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON HOW T0 BECOME AN ORGAN DONOR VISIT:

