WUPHD Announces PEG System

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

A new software that supports Covid–19 case investigations is being launched in the Western Upper Peninsula.

The technology also helps prioritize disease outbreaks, according to the Western U.P. Health Department.

When the health department is notified of a positive Covid test, the patient education genius system will send them a text message and email with a link to a survey.

The information helps the WUPHD identify who may spread the virus to others.

Timely isolation and quarantine practices can be another benefit of the program.

If a person does not respond to the text message or email, they may receive a phone call later from the health department staff.

Tags: ,

More Stories

National Work Zone Awareness Week: Drive Safe. Work Safe. Save Lives.

4 mins ago Roy Buck

Iron Ore Heritage Trail Announce Spring and Summer Projects

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Illinois man missing, thought to be in U.P.

5 hours ago Lisa Bowers

EGLE extends boil advisory for some western Upper Peninsula water customers

6 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Tastes the Local Difference Partners with Michigan Sea Grant, MSU Extension to Promote Michigan Fisheries

23 hours ago Roy Buck

Boil Advisory Issued For Atlantic Mine

1 day ago Jeremy Skiba

You may have missed

National Work Zone Awareness Week: Drive Safe. Work Safe. Save Lives.

4 mins ago Roy Buck

Three Huskies Earn GLIAC All-Conference Honors

38 mins ago Connor Sturgill

Two Women’s Golfers Collect All-GLIAC Honors, Els Earns NCAA Regional Championship Invite

46 mins ago David Cesefske

WUPHD Announces PEG System

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Iron Ore Heritage Trail Announce Spring and Summer Projects

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba