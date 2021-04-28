WUPHD Announces PEG System

A new software that supports Covid–19 case investigations is being launched in the Western Upper Peninsula.

The technology also helps prioritize disease outbreaks, according to the Western U.P. Health Department.

When the health department is notified of a positive Covid test, the patient education genius system will send them a text message and email with a link to a survey.

The information helps the WUPHD identify who may spread the virus to others.

Timely isolation and quarantine practices can be another benefit of the program.

If a person does not respond to the text message or email, they may receive a phone call later from the health department staff.