National Work Zone Awareness Week: Drive Safe. Work Safe. Save Lives.

Last fall five workers were struck and killed in Michigan work zones. Monday marks Marquette’s 2021 season of road construction on Highway 41.

To ensure workers and bridge crews are safe The Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting their annual National Work Zone Awareness Week.

Governor Whitmer kicked off the campaign yesterday stating “As we deliver on the promise to fix Michigan’s roads and bridges, the safety of our road workers is our priority.”

With that being said this year’s theme is, “Drive Safe. Work Safe. Save Lives.”

National Work Zone Awareness Week Kickoff event yesterday: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MTik02q27z8 (including Gov. Whitmer talking) …

Michigan is hosting National Work Zone Awareness Week (NWZAW), the annual spring campaign to encourage safe driving through work zones, being held April 26-30. This year’s theme, “Drive Safe. Work Safe. Save Lives,” emphasizes the importance of driving safely and workers making safety a priority to ensure that we all work together to save lives in work zones.

As Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s $3.5 billion Rebuilding Michigan program gets underway, major work will be happening on some of the state’s most vital freeways and bridges over the next few years. Motorists are urged to think about the people doing that work and the risks they face when drivers speed through work zones.

MDOT reminds everyone to know before you go. Check www.Michigan.gov/Drive for active work zones on state roads (I, M and US routes) before heading out.

Since 2000, NWZAW is part of the Toward Zero Deaths (TZD) national safety campaign, a vision of eliminating fatalities on our nation’s roads.