EGLE extends boil advisory for some western Upper Peninsula water customers

Health officials have extended a boil-water advisory issued yesterday in the Western Upper Peninsula.

Residents of Atlantic Mine and the City of Hancock, in the Quincy Hill area of Franklin Township and some residents of Portage Township are also affected.

Residents in those areas should use water boiled for two minutes or bottled water for drinking, making ice and preparing food until further notice.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy issued the advisory after a water main broke in Adams Township.

The water main was repaired, but the advisory will remain in place until the water is tested and determined safe to drink.

Call the Wester Upper Peninsula Health Department with questions about the advisory – (906)482-7382.