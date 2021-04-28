EGLE extends boil advisory for some western Upper Peninsula water customers

6 hours ago Lisa Bowers

 Health officials have extended a boil-water advisory issued yesterday in the Western Upper Peninsula.

 Residents of Atlantic Mine and the City of Hancock,  in the Quincy Hill area of Franklin Township and some residents of Portage Township are also affected.

Residents in those areas should use water boiled for two minutes or bottled water for drinking, making ice and preparing food until further notice.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy issued the advisory after a water main broke in Adams Township.

The water main was repaired, but the advisory will remain in place until the water is tested and determined safe to drink.

Call the Wester Upper Peninsula Health Department with questions about the advisory – (906)482-7382.

More Stories

National Work Zone Awareness Week: Drive Safe. Work Safe. Save Lives.

3 mins ago Roy Buck

WUPHD Announces PEG System

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Iron Ore Heritage Trail Announce Spring and Summer Projects

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Illinois man missing, thought to be in U.P.

5 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Tastes the Local Difference Partners with Michigan Sea Grant, MSU Extension to Promote Michigan Fisheries

23 hours ago Roy Buck

Boil Advisory Issued For Atlantic Mine

1 day ago Jeremy Skiba

You may have missed

National Work Zone Awareness Week: Drive Safe. Work Safe. Save Lives.

3 mins ago Roy Buck

Three Huskies Earn GLIAC All-Conference Honors

37 mins ago Connor Sturgill

Two Women’s Golfers Collect All-GLIAC Honors, Els Earns NCAA Regional Championship Invite

46 mins ago David Cesefske

WUPHD Announces PEG System

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Iron Ore Heritage Trail Announce Spring and Summer Projects

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba