Tastes the Local Difference Partners with Michigan Sea Grant, MSU Extension to Promote Michigan Fisheries

Taste the Local Difference (TLD) is excited to announce a new partnership with Michigan Sea Grant (MISG) and Michigan State University Extension that will help Michiganders find and connect with local fish producers in their region.

Find Fisheries Near You! Visit localdifference.org and click on the fisheries icon to get started. Enter your zip code, choose a mile radius to search and click “filter results” to see the fish producer businesses in your area. Follow Taste the Local Difference on Facebook and Instagram all summer to learn more about fish and aquaculture in the state of Michigan.

Michigan Sea Grant funds research, education, and outreach projects designed to foster science-based decisions about the use and conservation of Great Lakes resources. Sea Grant also provides access to science-based information about Michigan’s coasts and the Great Lakes.

Michigan Sea Grant supports a variety of research projects led by research teams based at universities in Michigan. The program also supports Michigan State University Extension educators located in coastal communities whose work highlights information about Michigan’s coastal Great Lakes areas.