Illinois man missing, thought to be in U.P.

An Illinois man may be missing in the eastern Upper Peninsula. His family is asking for help to find him.

Forty-five-year-old Russell James Ulrey was last seen on April 18. His rental car was found abandoned near Rudyard.

His family says he is not dangerous, but could be in need of help.

Ulrey is 5-feet, 7-inches tall with salt and pepper hair. He is possibliy wearing a blue Lake Bluff cap and is carrying an orange messenger bag.

Anyone who may have seen Russel is asked to contact the Michigan State Police or the Lake Bluff Police at 847-234-8760.