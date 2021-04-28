Illinois man missing, thought to be in U.P.

5 hours ago Lisa Bowers

An Illinois man may be missing in the eastern Upper Peninsula. His family is asking for help to find him.

Forty-five-year-old Russell James Ulrey was last seen on April 18. His rental car was found abandoned near Rudyard.

His family says he is not dangerous, but could be in need of help.

Ulrey is 5-feet, 7-inches tall with salt and pepper hair. He is possibliy wearing a blue Lake Bluff cap and is carrying an orange messenger bag.

Anyone who may have seen Russel is asked to contact the Michigan State Police or the Lake Bluff Police at 847-234-8760.

 

More Stories

WUPHD Announces PEG System

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Iron Ore Heritage Trail Announce Spring and Summer Projects

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

EGLE extends boil advisory for some western Upper Peninsula water customers

6 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Boil Advisory Issued For Atlantic Mine

1 day ago Jeremy Skiba

Be A #VaccineHero

1 day ago Jeremy Skiba

Turkey Breeding Season

2 days ago Jeremy Skiba

You may have missed

National Work Zone Awareness Week: Drive Safe. Work Safe. Save Lives.

7 seconds ago Roy Buck

Three Huskies Earn GLIAC All-Conference Honors

34 mins ago Connor Sturgill

Two Women’s Golfers Collect All-GLIAC Honors, Els Earns NCAA Regional Championship Invite

43 mins ago David Cesefske

WUPHD Announces PEG System

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Iron Ore Heritage Trail Announce Spring and Summer Projects

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba