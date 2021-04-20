Gladstone softball’s Marnea LaFave signs with Bay College

Gladstone, Mich. – A Gladstone senior has signed to play college softball at Bay College.

Senior Marnea LaFave signed her letter of intent today to take her talents to the Norse in the fall.

LaFave says that the choice of Bay College was an easy one for her.

“Just having it local, close to home, I have played with some girls that are gonna be on my team next year. So that is definitely a big benefit.”

“The first thing that stands out about Marnea is her leadership. She has always been a very strong leader, even when she was a young player in the program. Now under such tough circumstances that we are all going through now, her leadership has stood out.” said Coach Rick Pepin

Congratulations to LaFave!