Gladstone softball’s Marnea LaFave signs with Bay College

3 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Gladstone, Mich. – A Gladstone senior has signed to play college softball at Bay College.

Senior Marnea LaFave signed her letter of intent today to take her talents to the Norse in the fall.

LaFave says that the choice of Bay College was an easy one for her.

“Just having it local, close to home, I have played with some girls that are gonna be on my team next year. So that is definitely a big benefit.”

“The first thing that stands out about Marnea is her leadership. She has always been a very strong leader, even when she was a young player in the program. Now under such tough circumstances that we are all going through now, her leadership has stood out.” said Coach Rick Pepin

Congratulations to LaFave!

More Stories

Coach Buettner & Connor Sturgill talk about bonding with players

58 mins ago Connor Sturgill

Shawhan agrees to extension as head coach of hockey Huskies

11 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Men’s Golf Earns Eighth Place Finish at GLIAC Championship

3 days ago Connor Sturgill

Pietila Second, Women’s Golf Sixth at GLIAC Championship

3 days ago Connor Sturgill

Winter Sports Top Ten

4 days ago Connor Sturgill

Lacrosse Drops First Game of Weekend Series to Lakers

4 days ago Connor Sturgill

You may have missed

Rough Draft: Dayo Odeyingbo & Brady Christensen

2 mins ago Connor Sturgill

Coach Buettner & Connor Sturgill talk about bonding with players

58 mins ago Connor Sturgill

Gladstone softball’s Marnea LaFave signs with Bay College

3 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Red Cross Encourages Blood Donation Appointments

4 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Local Theatre To Participate In National Theatre Festival

4 hours ago Jeremy Skiba