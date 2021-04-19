Michigander anglers

5 hours ago Roy Buck

The DNR has is asking for feedback from Michigan anglers. They’d like to know about your recent fishing experiences on both Lake Superior and its tributaries. Additionally, they want anglers’ opinions on fishery management.

The information gathered from the public will help the DNR develop a 10 year management plan for Lake Superior. Anglers have until April 31st to complete the survey.

For more information visit:

https://survey.sogosurvey.com/Survey1.aspx?k=RQsTSXWUsSSYsPsPsP&lang=0

 

https://www.michigan.gov/dnr/0,4570,7-350-79136_79236—,00.html?utm_campaign=lake%20superior%20tributaries%20survey&utm_medium=pr&utm_source=govdelivery

 

More Stories

Make It Marquette Launched

6 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Ironwood Man Arrested On Three Charges

6 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Winter Sports Top Ten

3 days ago Connor Sturgill

Two Arrested For Possession Of Meth And Delivery

3 days ago Jeremy Skiba

MTU College Of Business Receives Accreditation Extension

3 days ago Jeremy Skiba

Blue Cross Blue Shield Strengthening The Safety Net Grant

3 days ago Jeremy Skiba

You may have missed

Michigander anglers

5 hours ago Roy Buck

Make It Marquette Launched

6 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Ironwood Man Arrested On Three Charges

6 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Men’s Golf Earns Eighth Place Finish at GLIAC Championship

2 days ago Connor Sturgill

Pietila Second, Women’s Golf Sixth at GLIAC Championship

2 days ago Connor Sturgill