Michigander anglers

The DNR has is asking for feedback from Michigan anglers. They’d like to know about your recent fishing experiences on both Lake Superior and its tributaries. Additionally, they want anglers’ opinions on fishery management.

The information gathered from the public will help the DNR develop a 10 year management plan for Lake Superior. Anglers have until April 31st to complete the survey.

For more information visit:

https://survey.sogosurvey.com/Survey1.aspx?k=RQsTSXWUsSSYsPsPsP&lang=0

https://www.michigan.gov/dnr/0,4570,7-350-79136_79236—,00.html?utm_campaign=lake%20superior%20tributaries%20survey&utm_medium=pr&utm_source=govdelivery