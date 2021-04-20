Authorities Seeking information following Dickinson Memorial bomb threat

2 hours ago Lisa Bowers

A bomb threat at an Iron Mountain hospital last night has police looking for answers.

The Iron Mountain Police Department said the Dickinson County Healthcare System  was locked down from about 8:40 p.m. to around 2 this morning.

Police did not indicate how the threat was delivered.

Marquette Police Department’s explosive detection K-9 unit helped to clear the scene.

The police are continuing to investigate this incident. Contact the Iron Mountain Police Department at (906)774-1234 with any information.

The Michigan State Police, Iron Mountain Fire Department, Dickinson County Sheriff and Kingsford Public Safety Department assisted at the scene.

