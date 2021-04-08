Sault Ste. Marie Man Arrested On Child Pornography Charges

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

A Sault Ste. Marie man was sentenced to 50 years in prison on child pornography charges.

Duane Richard Forrest had photographed and video taped sexual exploitations of two boys in their early teens.

He was also ordered to pay over $10,000 in special assessments.

Police obtained a warrant for Forrest’s home in 2020, where they found sexual pictures and videos of children.

The case  is  part  of  “Project Safe Childhood.”

It’s an initiative  designed  to  protect children from  online  exploitation  and  abuse.

Tags: ,

More Stories

Explosive devices in Marinette County

49 mins ago Neydja Petithomme

Copper Country ISD will Host the Rapid Testing Event

52 mins ago Neydja Petithomme

WHS students to compete for national awards!

1 hour ago Roy Buck

Homestead Property Tax Credit Information

1 hour ago Roy Buck

Western Michigan Chapter Announces Event

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Man Arrested After Crashing Into Electrical Pole

4 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

You may have missed

Explosive devices in Marinette County

49 mins ago Neydja Petithomme

Copper Country ISD will Host the Rapid Testing Event

52 mins ago Neydja Petithomme

WHS students to compete for national awards!

1 hour ago Roy Buck

Homestead Property Tax Credit Information

1 hour ago Roy Buck

The cycles of the U.P.’s ammo shortages

2 hours ago Roy Buck