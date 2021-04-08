Sault Ste. Marie Man Arrested On Child Pornography Charges

A Sault Ste. Marie man was sentenced to 50 years in prison on child pornography charges.

Duane Richard Forrest had photographed and video taped sexual exploitations of two boys in their early teens.

He was also ordered to pay over $10,000 in special assessments.

Police obtained a warrant for Forrest’s home in 2020, where they found sexual pictures and videos of children.

The case is part of “Project Safe Childhood.”

It’s an initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.