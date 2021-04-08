Western Michigan Chapter Announces Event

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

The Western Michigan Chapter has announced the 10th annual “THEProject” event.

The event is a competition that introduces young adults to project management via scenarios, mentoring, and cash prizes.

Teams are paired with a project management professional who provides guidance and helps the students transform their solutions into actual projects.

The event also has a networking session and professional development opportunities.

For more information, visit the link below:

THEProject – Collegiate Competition | PMI Western Michigan (wmpmi.org)

