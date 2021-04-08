Homestead Property Tax Credit Information

1 hour ago Roy Buck

The “Homestead Property Tax Credits” provide tax relief for Michigan’s working families and individuals. These tax credits can reduce tax owed for your permanent home. This how the State of Michigan can help you pay some of your property taxes if you are a qualified Michigan homeowner or renter and meet ALL of THE REQUIREMNTS.

You may qualify for a property tax credit if all of the following apply:

  • You own or were contracted to pay rent and occupied a Michigan homestead for at least 6 months during the year on which property taxes and/or service fees were levied.  If you own your home, your taxable value was $135,000 or less (unless unoccupied farmland)
  • Your total household resources were $60,000 or less (part year residents must annualize total household resources to determine if a credit reduction applies)
  • If 100% of your total household resources were received from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, you do not qualify

Michigan’s homestead Average Tax Credit Was $669.00 DOLLARS for the 2019 Tax year. Given that each taxpayer has unique circumstances that determine their eligibility for the credit, the Michigan Department of Treasury encourages contacting a tax professional and reviewing the guidelines.

For more information visit:

https://www.michigan.gov/taxes/0,4676,7-238-43535_43538-155081–,00.html

Homestead Property Tax Credit  

https://www.michigan.gov/som/

More Stories

WHS students to compete for national awards!

1 hour ago Roy Buck

The cycles of the U.P.’s ammo shortages

2 hours ago Roy Buck

Sault Ste. Marie Man Arrested On Child Pornography Charges

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Western Michigan Chapter Announces Event

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Man Arrested After Crashing Into Electrical Pole

4 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Teal Lake Meltdown!

1 day ago Roy Buck

You may have missed

Explosive devices in Marinette County

48 mins ago Neydja Petithomme

Copper Country ISD will Host the Rapid Testing Event

51 mins ago Neydja Petithomme

WHS students to compete for national awards!

1 hour ago Roy Buck

Homestead Property Tax Credit Information

1 hour ago Roy Buck

The cycles of the U.P.’s ammo shortages

2 hours ago Roy Buck