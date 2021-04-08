Homestead Property Tax Credit Information

The “Homestead Property Tax Credits” provide tax relief for Michigan’s working families and individuals. These tax credits can reduce tax owed for your permanent home. This how the State of Michigan can help you pay some of your property taxes if you are a qualified Michigan homeowner or renter and meet ALL of THE REQUIREMNTS.

You may qualify for a property tax credit if all of the following apply:

You own or were contracted to pay rent and occupied a Michigan homestead for at least 6 months during the year on which property taxes and/or service fees were levied. If you own your home, your taxable value was $135,000 or less (unless unoccupied farmland)

Your total household resources were $60,000 or less (part year residents must annualize total household resources to determine if a credit reduction applies)

If 100% of your total household resources were received from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, you do not qualify

Michigan’s homestead Average Tax Credit Was $669.00 DOLLARS for the 2019 Tax year. Given that each taxpayer has unique circumstances that determine their eligibility for the credit, the Michigan Department of Treasury encourages contacting a tax professional and reviewing the guidelines.

For more information visit:

https://www.michigan.gov/taxes/0,4676,7-238-43535_43538-155081–,00.html

Homestead Property Tax Credit

https://www.michigan.gov/som/