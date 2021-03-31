Covid-19 Vaccines

Governor Whitmer raised Michigan’s Covid-19 vaccination goal from 50,000 to 100,000 thousand shots per day. This goal will be reached by weekly increases of vaccines allocated to the State of Michigan and the providers whom administer them.

Covid-19 vaccinations are essential to getting Michigan back to normal. Michigan has met its original goal of administering 50,000 vaccinations per day moving the state closer to vaccinating at least 70 percent of Michiganders ages 16 and older.

