City Of Negaunee Awarded $15,000 Grant

10 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Negaunee officials are looking for public input to create the city’s brand.

Negaunee was awarded a $15,000 technical assistance grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation earlier this month.

The city will use the funds to hire Community Image Builders who will focus on the downtown and other key areas of the community.

The goal is to promote city the city in a way that will attract potential investors, City Manager Nate Heffron said.

For more information and updates, follow the City of Negaunee’s Facebook page below.

City of Negaunee | Facebook

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Evening Sports 3.31.21

4 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Middle College

10 hours ago Roy Buck

Caregiver Incentive Project’s Training Program

10 hours ago Roy Buck

Covid-19 Vaccines

10 hours ago Roy Buck

Energy cooperative is committed to HydroElectric Facility

10 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

Potential Covid–19 exposure at the Island Resort and Casino

10 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

You may have missed

Evening Sports 3.31.21

4 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Middle College

10 hours ago Roy Buck

Caregiver Incentive Project’s Training Program

10 hours ago Roy Buck

Covid-19 Vaccines

10 hours ago Roy Buck

City Of Negaunee Awarded $15,000 Grant

10 hours ago Jeremy Skiba