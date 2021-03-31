City Of Negaunee Awarded $15,000 Grant

Negaunee officials are looking for public input to create the city’s brand.

Negaunee was awarded a $15,000 technical assistance grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation earlier this month.

The city will use the funds to hire Community Image Builders who will focus on the downtown and other key areas of the community.

The goal is to promote city the city in a way that will attract potential investors, City Manager Nate Heffron said.

For more information and updates, follow the City of Negaunee's Facebook page

