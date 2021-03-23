Assault on Conservation Officer in Lake County

A Grand Rapids man was arraigned in Lake County District court this Monday on several charges, including assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, resisting and obstructing a conservation officer, and other charges.

Devinci Osiris Dumas, 21, is accused of kicking a Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer in the head numerous times, while attempting to escape custody.

The Conservation Officer responded to a report of a vehicle near Three Miles and Hawkins Roads. The vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign and went airborne into a swamp off. Dumas was arrested for giving false information to a police officer and having open intoxicants in a vehicle.

Dumas did not enter a plea in court Monday after being arraigned.

