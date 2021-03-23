Additional Case of B117 Covid-19 Variant Detected In Marquette County

Additional cases of the B117 Covid–19 variant have been confirmed in Marquette County by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The B117 variant has a 50% increased transmission rate and is more likely to lead to hospitalizations and fatalities.

Since mid–February, the rates of Covid–19 in Marquette County has increased by 151 percent.

The Marquette County Health Department recommends getting your vaccine as soon as possible, continuing to wear a mask and social distance, as well as getting tested if you have any Covid symptoms.