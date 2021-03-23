Nessel Joins Team To Change Gun Control Act

30 seconds ago Jeremy Skiba

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined 17 other attorney generals in issuing a letter calling on U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to close a loophole in the federal Gun Control Act that allows criminals and other prohibited purchasers of firearms to evade common–sense gun laws and purchase 80 percent receivers.

The attorney generals are calling for a new interpretation of the gun control act that will include 80 percent receivers in the category of firearms that require background checks.

Previously, Nessel  joined a coalition in support of states’ rights to enforce laws against 3d–printed ghost gun files.

