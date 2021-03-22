Today is World Water Day. The Great Lakes are the largest fresh water eco system on the planet and the Audubon Society states that their eco systems are in poor health. As a result, many marsh bird populations are in decline from degraded habitats and poor water quality.

The Audubon Society believes both preservation and restoration will benefit the water, people, birds, and other wildlife of the Great Lakes.

For more info:

https://gl.audubon.org/news/audubon-announces-plan-restore-great-lakes-birds-and-people