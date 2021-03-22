It’s no secret that students need food and nutrition to learn.

The Michigan department of Health and Human Services and Michigan Department of Education are providing food assistance for over 900, 000.00 thousand students. Pandemic–EBT has provided many meals for U.P. students.

“Michigan has been a national leader in making sure families can put food on the table during Covid and this Pandemic–EBT will continue to ensure that no child in our state goes hungry during the pandemic,” said Governor Whitmer.

https://nice.k12.mi.us/

https://www.michigan.gov/mdhhs/0,5885,7-339-71547_5527_104768—,00.html

https://www.michigan.gov/