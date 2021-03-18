Ed McBroom weighs in on proposed state wolf hunt

The Michigan Senate is urging the state’s natural resources commission to authorize a wolf hunt this year.

Senator Ed McBroom said allowing a managed wolf hunt is good science and economics.

The resolution passed by the Senate earlier this month specifically urges the commission to authorize the hunt, and the Department of Natural Resources to organize it.

Michigan grey wolves have been protected under the federal endangered species act since 1974.

At that time they were in danger of going extinct.

The wolves were removed from federal protection in January.

Scientists say the current wolf population of 700 exceeds the number needed to maintain a healthy population in the state.

If a wolf hunt were authorized, it would be the second. The first was in 2013, when wolves were temporarily delisted.