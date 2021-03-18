Drug arrests for crack and heroin in Iron County

Two Wisconsin residents were arrested for possession of cocaine and heroin on Tuesday.

An Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) drug investigation led to a traffic stop of a vehicle on north bound M-189 Hwy in Iron County south of Iron River.

The investigation led to the discovery of over $3,400 in cash that was seized, as well as approximately ½ oz of heroin and ½ oz of crack cocaine. The drugs were packaged in a manner consistent with redistribution. Both suspects were lodged in the Iron County Jail.

Eric Young, 39 year-old-male from Oshkosh, Wisconsin was lodged at the Iron County Jail was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine (crack); Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin; Maintaining a Drug Vehicle; and Flee / Elude Police (4th Degree)

Arnette Jackson, 39-year-old female from Green Bay, Wisconsin was lodged at the Iron County Jail on charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine (crack) and Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin.

Young and Jackson were arraigned Thursday in the 95B Judicial District Court in Crystal Falls. Young’s bond was set at $100,000 cash. Jackson’s bond was set at $25,000 cash.

UPSET was assisted by Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team and the Iron County Sheriff’s Department.