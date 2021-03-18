UP Health System – Marquette Addresses Phone Scam Reports

UP Health System – Marquette has become aware of a caller ID scam involving the hospital’s name.

The scam involves a third party making it appear that a call is coming from the hospital.

Reports say that the calls are “trying to collect money” or “personal information” for fraudulent purposes.

Carla Rew, the hospital’s HIPPA Privacy Officer, said that the hospital is on top of taking care of the problem and that they are working with the authorities. She added that the privacy of patients is taken seriously and that they want their patients to have the best experience with them.

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be with UP Health System – Marquette, hang up and call back the appropriate department to ensure the caller’s identity is valid.