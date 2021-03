The Keweenaw Youth for Climate Action are partnering with local community members to plant 15 fruit trees from the Houghton to Hancock area.

The goal of the project is to help bring communities together and promote healthy diets.

The group is looking for caretakers to take part in planting, watering and the maintenance of the trees as they grow.

Click the link below if you would like to sign up!

Community Fruit Trees – Become a Caretaker (google.com)