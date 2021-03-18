UP’s Treasure Hunt!

There’s a Michigan Willy Wonka whose burying $1000, 000.00 dollars of silver and bullion in the up’s porcupine mountains. His name is Johnny Perri and for the 2nd year in a row he’s assembled his “Great American Treasure Hunt!”

There were 10 silver tickets placed inside his Johnny chocolate bars and those who find the tickets get an all expense paid, 7 day quest to the up’s porcupine mountains. It’s the chance to partake in the quest to find his $100,000.00 treasure of gold and bullion!

But-there are only three tickets remaining! And as Johnny says, “the treasure lies in the adventure.”

For more information please visit:

https://www.johnnystreasurequest.com/