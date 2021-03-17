Lions add former Packer Williams

3 hours ago David Cesefske

Courtesy of The Detroit Free Press

DETROIT, Mich – With the recent signing of Aaron Jones Running back Jamaal Williams is leaving the Green Bay Packers, but not the division he will be staying in NFC North and joining the Detroit Lions. Williams is signing a two-year deal with the lions worth up to $7.5 million, NFL network’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday night. A 2017 fourth-round pick of the packers, Williams is moving to Detroit after rushing for 505 yards and hauling in 236 receiving yards in 2020 for Green Bay. Williams is known as a do-it-all back who can take the lead if needed, Williams adds to a crowded lions backfield that currently houses D’andre swift and Kerryon Johnson.

