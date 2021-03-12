Getzs and Spread Goodness Day

6 hours ago Roy Buck

Today marks the 4th annual Spread goodness day.

It’s a global day of encouraging individuals, schools & organizations to spread goodness. a local store in Marquette exemplified this motto.

Getzs spread the goodness thru their personable attitudes and their food drive for the Marquette’s Women’s Shelter.

Spread Goodness Day is making the future so bright you’re gonna need shades.

On that note, enjoy your sunny Saturday…

 

For more information visit: https://www.spreadgoodnessday.com/

https://www.getzs.com/customer/home.php

