Two Children Injured In Sledding Accident
Two children from Iron River are recovering in a Milwaukee hospital after a sledding accident.
A seven-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy crashed into a tree while sledding down Caspian Ski Hill.
Both children were taken to Aspirus Iron River Hospital and then flown to Milwaukee for treatment.
A GoFundMe as well as Meal Trains were set up for the children and their families.
