Two Children Injured In Sledding Accident

Two children from Iron River are recovering in a Milwaukee hospital after a sledding accident.

A seven-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy crashed into a tree while sledding down Caspian Ski Hill.

Both children were taken to Aspirus Iron River Hospital and then flown to Milwaukee for treatment.

A GoFundMe as well as Meal Trains were set up for the children and their families.

Donations can be made below:

Fundraiser for Brianna Mitchem by Courtney Alexa : Help the Mitchem family (gofundme.com)

Meal Train for The Mitchem Family

Meal Train for The Strickland Family