Marquette City Police Department Announce Two Promotions

5 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

The Marquette City Police Department has announced the promotions of two of their officers.

Officer James Finkbeiner was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant having served for 20 years. Finkbeiner has participated in the Pig-N-Heat Relief Fund hockey game and has trained officers in the areas of taser recertification and Datamaster.

Officer Robert Hanson was promoted to the rank of sergeant, having served for 18 years. Hanson is a major part of the the department’s recruitment program and is know for his leadership qualities and field training experience.

Last month, Officer Tim Forslund was promoted from patrol to uniform corporal, marking three promotions in the Marquette City Police Department this year.

 

