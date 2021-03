Kyra Holmgren, of Negaunee high school, was awarded 1st place by the Dandelion Cottage contest for her story “The Treasured Flower.”

This short story contest was created by the Upper Peninsula Publishers and Authors Association. One of the many missions of the UPPAA is to reach people beyond the Upper Peninsula to read U.P. writers.

—and the U.P. has produced and hosted many great writers!

For more information visit:

http://www.dandelioncottage.org/

https://www.uppaa.org/

www.UPReader.org.