Help provided to Marquette County cancer patients

The American Cancer Society estimates that 1.9 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed in 2021.

Cancer treatment can be mentally, emotionally and financially draining.

One Marquette county organization is here to help residents as they seek treatment.

Unlike other organizations who raise money for research, CCMC provides funding for travel and medical expenses for individual cancer patients.

“Our mission is to financially support cancer patients during treatment when they reside in Marquette County,” said Dave Poirer, CCMC President and Patient Care Coordinator. “We also refer them to other agencies as the need arises.”

Poirer said the United Way affiliated non-profit spent roughly $89,000 -helping about 70 patients in 2019.

That number fell to $ 80,000 in 2020, in part due to the pandemic Poirer said.

The need has begun to rise again this year, he said.

The all volunteer nonprofit spent about $9,000 in January and $17,000 in February

But they want to be able to help as many people as they can.

“If there is anyone out there with a need that didn’t know about us, please contact us,” Poirer said. “We do have funds and we are very willing to help. Some of the things we pay for, just so they are aware are physician, hospital and pharmacy copays. We do help with insurance premiums. We don’t want anyone to lose their insurance. The other big expense we have is for pediatric patients or gynecological patients who might have to go outside the area for treatment. We provide funding for fuel, meals and lodging as well.”

The organization’s current fundraiser is the Susan V. Reyes Schumacher Memorial Art Sale.

Susan Reyes Shumacher’s paintings can be viewed and purchased at susansmission.org. One hundred percent of the profits will go to Cancer Care of Marquette County and the Superior Health Foundation.

For more information on Cancer Care of Marquette County visit their website cancercaremqt.com or their Facebook page. Or call (906)273-0045.