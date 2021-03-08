U.P. Natives graduate from MSP Academy and will serve in the U.P.

LANSING, Mich (WBUP) — Five Upper Peninsula natives, just graduated from the Michigan State Police Academy.

The five graduates will continue to serve the Upper Peninsula with post assignments in the area. Trooper Austin Wachnicki from Marquette was assigned to the Negaunee post. Trooper Philip Smith’s hometown is Sault Ste. Marie which is also his assigned post. Coming from Garden, Trooper Colton Richard will be at the Gladstone post. Trooper Joshua Barnett is from L’Anse and Trooper Colon Pennala is from Atlantic Mine. Both Barnett and Pennala were assigned to the Calumet Post.

These five graduates joined fifty others from the 138th Trooper Recruit School who graduated late last week. The 55 graduates who began training in September of last year are now part of the more than 1,200 troopers who are assigned around the state.

The 139th Trooper School began yesterday in Lansing with 75 recruits. They are expected to graduate in August of this year.

The Michigan State Police have a goal of 2,100 members and applications are now being accepted for the 140th Trooper Recruit School.