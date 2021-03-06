Local Sports Top Story Friday Night Frenzy 3.5.21 3 hours ago Connor Sturgill ISHPEMING, Mich. – Connor Sturgill and Dave Cesefske alley-op this week’s Friday Night Frenzy! Continue Reading Previous Updated visitor guidelines at Aspirus Health More Stories Top Story Updated visitor guidelines at Aspirus Health 6 hours ago ABC 10 Community Coronavirus Health / Medicine Lifestyle Top Story Recovery in the Pandemic 8 hours ago Lisa Bowers Top Story Flags lowered for former Michigan National Guard Adjutant General 13 hours ago ABC 10 Top Story NMU commencement to be virtual 18 hours ago Lisa Bowers Top Story Possible COVID-19 exposure at Calumet Youth Hockey Tournament 1 day ago Ronnie Das Top Story LSCP Annual Celebration 1 day ago Ronnie Das