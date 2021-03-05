Updated visitor guidelines at Aspirus Health

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. – Aspirus Health today updated its visitor guidelines at its locations across Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. The new guidelines ease restrictions to allow one dedicated visitor or support person for the duration of a patient’s visit or stay.

This applies across all patient care settings with the following exceptions:

Compassionate care – Exceptions can be made to allow additional visitors at the discretion of the care team during end-of-life, labor and delivery, and disability situations.

– Exceptions can be made to allow additional visitors at the discretion of the care team during end-of-life, labor and delivery, and disability situations. Pediatric patients – Two primary adult support persons per patient are allowed in inpatient, surgical and clinic settings. Patient siblings are not allowed.

– Two primary adult support persons per patient are allowed in inpatient, surgical and clinic settings. Patient siblings are not allowed. COVID-19 patients – Visitors not permitted with exceptions considered for pediatric patients and end-of-life situations.

Visitors not permitted with exceptions considered for pediatric patients and end-of-life situations. Assisted Living Facilities/Nursing Homes – Aspirus locations will follow the state regulations for visitation. Visitors and families are advised to call the facility directly to discuss.

All approved visitors will be required to wear a facemask, socially distance and be screened upon entering Aspirus facilities.

The updated guidelines reflect the sustained decrease of COVID-19 activity in the region. Aspirus will continually monitor COVID-19 activity, vaccination rates and the latest guidance from public health for any future considerations related to visitors.

Aspirus appreciates the continued cooperation of its visitors, patients, associates and providers to support infection control efforts and help minimize the spread of respiratory infections and COVID-19. All community members are also encouraged to follow safety recommendations, including wearing a mask, physical distancing and staying home when ill.