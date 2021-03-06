Home invasion assault

A Marquette man is facing serious charges stemming from a reported home invasion and assault.

The Marquette County Prosecutor charged 32-year-old Alexander Chapoton with one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of 1st degree home invasion, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or strangulation, and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon. If convicted, Chapoton faces up to life in prison.

The charges stem from a February 28 incident at a residence on West Hewitt. According to investigators, Chapoton assaulted another man with two frying pans. The victim responded by stabbing him. Both men were treated for their injuries and transported to UP Health Systems – Marquette. They have both since been released.

Chapoton was lodged in the Marquette County Jail on $500,000 cash or surety. He has not yet been arraigned.