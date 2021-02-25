Baraga County crash sends four to the hospital

Baraga County – A two–vehicle accident on Wednesday morning in Baraga County sent five people to the hospital and closed U.S. 41 for several hours

The crash occurred on U.S. 41 near Baraga State Park at around 8 a.m. according to the Keweenaw Report.

The driver of a pickup truck lost control and crossed the median, colliding with a utility sport vehicle.

Four occupants in the truck and the driver of the SUV were transported to Baraga County Memorial Hospital for treatment.

A Baraga County Sheriff’s office investigation is ongoing, but icy road conditions are thought to have contributed to the crash.