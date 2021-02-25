Bill package could lower cost of healthcare

5 mins ago Lisa Bowers

State Rep. Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette) speaking on the House floor at the Capitol in Lansing (Archive photo courtesy of House Democrats)

The price of insulin could drop for Michigan residents, thanks to a bill introduced by State Rep. Sara Cambensy.

House bill 4336 would establish an insulin co–pay cap of $50 for a 30–day supply.

It is part a bipartisan bill package to increase healthcare access and make prescription drugs more affordable in Michigan.

Cambensy said as a type–1 diabetic herself she understands the fear that diabetics live with.

Other bills in the package would require more transparency from pharmacy benefit managers; stop insurance companies from requiring a patient to pay a higher copay if the cost to dispense medication is lower; allow telehealth visits from out–of state providers; prevent insurers from removing  approved drugs during a plan year; and place limits on the gifts drug companies can give to doctors.

