Granholm confirmed as Energy Secretary

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee confirmed former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm as the next Secretary of Energy today.

President Joe Biden nominated Granholm in January.

She appeared before the committee on January 27th. It voted in favor to advance her nomination 13 to 4.

She was confirmed today to be the new secretary of energy by of vote of 64–35.

Granholm served as Michigan’s fifty first attorney general from 1998 to 2003.

She then served as Michigan’s forty seventh governor from 2003 to 2011.

Granholm will be the fifteenth Secretary of Energy and the eighth Democrat to hold the position.

United States Senator Debbie Stabenow released a statement about Granholm, she says in part quote:

“Governor Granholm led our state through challenging times by prioritizing innovation and jobs. I know she will do the same at the energy department by supporting American manufacturers and workers as we transition to a clean energy economy.”